Lae fighters need funds to attend karate internationals

A karate club in Lae will be sending competitors to two international events but needs funds to make that possible

Sensie Tarapia from Lae Shitor-yu Karate club told The National that he was hoping to send 10 students from the club to the 4th Nishimura Cup in Tagatay City, Philippines, from May 19-22.

The group comprises six male and four female students ranging in age from nine to 50 years.

Tarapia said eight countries would take part in the Nishimura Cup.

The tournament is a precursor to the Asia-Pacific Shitor-yu Karate Federation Championships in December.

The Lae club is a registered member of PNGKF, MKA and Philippines Karate League.

“We are a recognised club in the country and we appeal for help.

For details contact 72645808.

