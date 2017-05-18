Lae Football Academy to host NSL double header

THE PNG Football Academy in Lae will come alive on Saturday with the National Soccer League round three double header.

The two matches will see competition leaders Huawei PS United FC go neck-and-neck with Prima Buang FC while defending champions Lae City Dwellers take on Yamaros FC.

PS United have been impressive over the last two rounds, beating Besta United 1-0 in round one and upsetting an experienced Madang FC to prove they are a force to reckon with in this year’s competition.

Buang FC on the other hand, played their first game last week and got a 6-0 belting from Dwellers, however, the Mt Hagen-based franchise will be looking to steer clear and put the loss behind them with some motivation.

The Dwellers-Yamaros match will pit two prominent PNG Kapuls strikers, Raymond Gunemba and Patrick Aisa against each other.

The other match will see Madang FC host PNG Besta United FC on Sunday at the Laiwaden oval. Besta United are yet to come up with a win.

Competition manager Simon Koima said venue issues with the National Sports Trust Limited have prevented them from having games in the nation’s capital.

Koima said only six teams would take part in this year’s competition after receiving queries on the availability of Southern Strikers who were originally included in the NSL draws.

“Southern Strikers will not take part now; we thank them for showing their interest.

Fixtures: Saturday, PNGFA Academy, Lae: 12.30pm Huawei PS United FC Vs Prima Buang FC, 3.00pm Vitis Yamaros FC Vs Lae City Dwellers FC

Sunday, Laiwaden Oval, Madang 3.00pm: Besta PNG United FC Vs Madang FC.

