Lae to host Besta Cup finals, Highlands yet to hold qualifier

LAE will host the 2017 Besta FA Cup finals from Oct 26-28.

PNG Football Association, after discussions with sponsor International Food Corporation, made the announcement this week.

The three-day championships will get underway at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium with six men’s teams and four women’s teams from the four regions who qualified for the semifinals.

Southern region will have the Port Moresby Soccer Association and Hoods competing in the men’s finals while PMSA will be represent the region in the women’s division.

Mamose will have big guns Morobe Football Association and Madang in the men’s finals and MFA in the women’s finals.

The Highlands are yet to stage their tournament before the winners are announced while the New Guinea Islands will be represented by Talasea (men) and Kimbe Soccer Association (women).

The PMSA women, who clinched the title twice in 2013 and 2015, are looking to take the title back to Port Moresby this year.

The Highlands Regional Besta Cup qualifiers started yesterday at the Dickson Oval in Kundiawa, Simbu, with the men’s and women’s finals on Saturday.

