Lae to host footy fest

By LARRY ANDREW

The home town of National Soccer League champions, Lae City Dwellers, is set to host a soccer festival next month.

The tournament will run from Feb 6 to 12, with Lae Football Association Park chosen as the venue to host the games.

It will be managed by Andrew Namuesh and Alex Toki and is sponsored by Right Business Management Services.

A cash prize of K14,000 is on offer for the winners.

Sponsor Kemaseng Tomala told The National that the purpose of the tournament was to encourage more participation of people in the game.

Tomala said teams from rural Morobe and within Lae city were encouraged to participate.

“More emphasis is on encouraging women to take part.”

He said the purpose of the soccer festival was to build sportsmanship based on good, personal discipline and sincere hard work, complemented with good health. The festival would also bring in people that are not affiliated with existing clubs.

Tomala said winners would be rewarded with K3000, runners-up K2000, third-place K1000 and fourth-place K500.

