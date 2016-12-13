Lae law and order issues out of hand

ALLOW me to air my feeling on behalf of our victimised community in our neighbourhood at Bumayong on the outskirts of Lae city.

There seems to be no law and order in this area.

Drunkards taking homebrew or so called “paia wara” (fire water) and drugs and are ruling this neighbourhood every now then.

There is no regard and respect for the community.

Abusive languages are heard used by any age population as everyday slangs with no regard for other community members.

We have little children here who also are involved.

Our women and children are abused. No respect for elders and parents.

Last Saturday, my family became victim of this.

An addict under the influence of illicit substances abused my children and wife.

Bottles and rocks were thrown at them and missing them by inches after being disturbed by two little toddlers and their elder sisters in their residential area.

My five children left their house and fled to their mother who was at the market in fear of their lives.

After the children had escaped this same person seeing no one was at the house jumped over the fence and stole some household items and some biscuits and other items that children were selling at their little house table market.

The police attended after receiving a report from the mother.

After police had left and the mother was resting lying under house win to take a nap this person again came stood on the other side of the fence at his house pulled down his pants and was fondling with his private parts and threw sand at my wife to wake up and see him.

She woke up and saw him still playing with himself.

We don’t know if we have law and order committee here.

This is intolerable.

Please authorities do something about this.

We can’t stand this any longer.

Concerned

Lae

Like this: Like Loading...