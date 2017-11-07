Lae mayor keen to fix drainage problem

By LARRY ANDREW

A POOL of water at Eight Street in Lae is an eyesore to the public that do business in and around toptown, says Lae Lord Mayor KoimTrilu Leahy.

Leahy said the pool was caused by a drain blockage and he would be looking at avenues to fix the problem.

“It is an ugly thing in the eyes of the public using the street and also for the service station,” he said.

“The blockage can cause the water to contaminate the fuel at the service station. The contractors that did the work on the road have not fixed the drain properly.”

Leahy said he would sit down with the engineers from the technical services of the city council and discuss ways to fix the blockage.

And if it means redoing the road to divert the storm water, it must be done, he said.

He said the issue needed to be fixed immediately so that the storm water could be diverted down to Seventh Street and into the Bumbu River.

“We have been depending on the government subsidy but with the current economic downturn nothing much can be done. However, we will look for funds and come up with solutions remove excess water.

“We need the support of the Morobe government to help fix the drainage problem.

“Apart from looking into the rural roads, the Morobe government’s assistance is needed here also,” Leahy said.

