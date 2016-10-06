Lae needs bus route to Angau

It is sad to see sick people, especially older people and mothers with babies, trying to get to the Angau Memorial Hospital. Getting off the bus at Snack Bar or the bus stop past the roundabout coming down from town, cutting through the old airport directly to main market and walking in the sun, the heat, dust and traffic towards the hospital. Or even walking from the market up. It is an everyday scene and it has been going on for years now. Authorities concerned should seriously look into this. There should be buses servicing these route again in the best interest of all patients and sick people and the public.

One-time patient, Lae