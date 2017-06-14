Lae officers to assist EHP

A POLICE mobile squad based in Lae has been sent to Eastern Highlands to assist in security operations during the general election.

Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr told the officers to remain focused on the purpose of their deployment and not to be influenced by candidates.

The group will return to Lae

after the general election operation is over.

“The squad was warned not to be lured by intending candidates, not to provide unauthorised escorts for candidates and generally to ensure the people of Eastern Highlands enjoy a free, fair and safe election,” Wagambie said.

“The squad was told to uphold the discipline and professional approach they have been exercising in Lae.

“They must work to win the peoples’ trust.”

Wagambie told the officers to listen to Supt Alex N’drasal, the provincial police commander in Eastern Highlands.

“They will be heavily dependent on the Eastern Highlands police to provide the firepower and other support needed in volatile situations in that province,” Wagambie said.

Wagambie said the recently created police Sector Response Unit would fill in the gap left by the mobile squad members.

