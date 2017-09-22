Lae officials following up on teachers’ pay

MOROBE education adviser Keith Jiram says officials are in Port Moresby to follow up on why some teachers are not being paid.

Under the new ALESCO payroll system, some teachers are not on the payroll.

This includes teachers in Tvet, secondary and primary schools.

“Teachers are also not paid according to their substantive level or correct promotional level too. These are real problems in the province,” he said.

Jiram called on the Education Department to check on problems relating to the teachers’ payroll system.

Meanwhile, Morobe has

received its first and second quarter allocations of the tuition fee free funds.

Only the secondary schools have received their third quarter payments. Tvet, primary and elementary schools should be receiving theirs soon.

Jiram said the TFF was going well as per the arrangement with the Education Department but the only problem was for schools to be administratively prepared.

“All forms required under the TFF must be completed and submitted to the provincial education division,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...