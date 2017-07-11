Lae open counting suspended

COUNTING for the Lae open seat was suspended after the second count yesterday when scrutineers raised concerns over a ballot box from the Butibum Resource Centre.

Box serial number 013863 was disputed after scrutineers claimed the box was tampered with during transportation.

The scrutineers claimed that three outer seals on the box were missing when they were brought in late, at about 8.30pm on June 29.

Lae returning officer Daniel Wasinak acknowledged their concerns and ruled that the box would be the last to be counted.

He said since both boxes for open and regional had the same serial numbers and were disputed, both would be counted last.

Counting for the Lae open and Morobe regional seats started about four hours late at about noon and then suspended at 2.30pm for the open seat.

The delayed start was because scrutineers of candidates converged at the gate and demanded security officials to search every vehicle entering the venue.

Counting officials had earlier demanded that their allowances be paid before they went to work, but Wasinak advised them that they would have to work first.

Wasinak told the scrutineers at the gate that he would allow two scrutineers per candidate to enter the counting venue.

Election manager Simon Soheke said counting for both seats would be from 8am to 9pm daily.

Meanwhile, counting was suspended at 2.30pm after count two, with Hiob Awagasi leading with 203 votes, Sir Nagora Bogan with 117 votes, John Rosso on 91 votes, Wari Moela with 66 and Pastor Fabian Peter 53 votes.

Former Morobe governor Luther Wenge was leading early in the regional race.

The three-term governor had 300 votes ahead of Kemas Tomala, who had 135 votes, incumbent Governor Kelly Naru was on 133 and Isaiah Chillionon 122 votes at the second counting.

