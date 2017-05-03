Lae Open sees 49 candidates

THE Lae open seat, the smallest electorate in Morobe in terms of size, has the highest number of candidates contesting.

At close of nomination last Thursday, 49 candidates had submitted their nomination forms to contest the small but populated electorate.

Nawaeb open seat has the second highest number of candidates with 43, followed by Finschhafen with 42.

The Electoral Commission’s Morobe office released the names of the candidates last week.

Provincial election manager Simon Soheke said a candidate and his supporters had arrived after the 4.06pm deadline last Thursday and was turned back.

The candidates are (only 48 names): Stephen Malum (10), Firiepe Erinuka (11), Hiob Awagasi (12), Fred Wak (13), Philip Pwesei Lomai (14), Philip Pep (15), Worinu Koi (16), Soke John (17), John Dujambi (18), Eddie Nagual (19), Joseph Belam (20), Warren Kume (21), Nelson Mollo (22), Brown Kiki (23), Chris Gaia (24), John Rosso (25), Singe Marcos (26), Pokang Kissing (27), Peter Aigilo (28), Jay Kamudong (29), Morilomo Homimirley (30), Ron Kingal (31), Seth Daniels (32), Loujaya Kouza (33), John James (34), Giossi Labi (35), Samson Anis (36), Dr Joseph Garap (37), Mathew Minape (38), Samuel Nalau (39), Micah Vines Parimani (40), Joe Huambi (41), Samson Ambil (42), Yangs Ballan (43), John Nalam Isaac (44), Busurum Yaxs Tugula (45), Mala Stephen Ahi (46), Sir Nagora Bogan (48), Sir Bob Sinclair (49), Valentine Buri (50), Alfred Paul Kiandu (51), Joseph Geparo (52), Wallis Pingin (53), Fabian Peter (54), John Furu (55), Michael Earley Daure (56), Sharon Mathias (57) and Jack David (58).

Among the group are two knights (Nagora and Bob), a doctor (Garap), a lawyer (Daniels), an engineer (Parimani), an accountant (Ahi), a teacher (Geparo) and the incumbent MP (Kouza).

The only two women contesting the seat are MP Kouza and former Morobe Flexible Open Distance Education director Mathias.

