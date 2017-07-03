Lae open vites to be counted from Wednesday

By JUNIOR UKAHA

COUNTING for the Lae open seat is likely to start on Wednesday if things go according to schedule, returning officer Daniel Wasinak says.

Wasinak told The National yesterday that he was waiting for the returns from his four assistant returning officers (AROs).

He said the AROs for wards 1 , 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Ahi were advised to furnish him a detailed report about polling in their areas so counting can start.

He said returns were reports of the polling conducted in a particular polling station where a certain presiding officer (PO) was in charge.

“The report will, among other things, include the total number of ballot papers issued to the polling stations, how many were used, how many were destroyed and how many were returned,” Wasinak said.

“It is the role of the PO to compile these information and give it to the ARO so that they can do a report for me,” he said.

“Once these are done and I am satisfied, we can start counting.”

Wasinak said the counting for the Lae Open electorate will be held inside the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium indoor complex, along with the Morobe Regional seat.

Wasinak said his officials will have the place prepared for counting and asked scrutineers of candidates camping outside the area to respect his officials and not to intimidate them. “All the ballot boxes in the 55 polling locations around the city and Ahi have been stored in two shipping containers at the stadium,” Wasinak said.

“Polling in Lae was generally quiet last Thursday despite a few incidents,” he said.

“At Unitech students burnt down ballot papers and at Nawaeb Block voters boycotted polling.”

