Lae plans city expansion with backing from Japan

MOROBE provincial government will be implementing a report by Japan International Corporation Agency (Jica) to extend the development of the city from Lae to Nadzab, says Governor Ginson Saonu.

The report has been approved by the provincial executive council (PEC) and an office established to implement it.

Morobe provincial government, Lae City Authority and Jica will be the lead agencies in the implementation of the report.

Saonu told reporters in Lae yesterday that Lae was becoming infested with settlements and land for development was limited.

He said that was why the extension of development between Lae and Nadzab was essential.

Saonu said the report would also be forwarded to the Government as it would benefit both Morobe and the country.

He said the Morobe government would spend more than K500, 000 with support from Jica in the planning stages of the Lae-Nadzab development.

Meanwhile, Saonu has called on the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) to act swiftly to stop counterfeit items from coming into shops and markets.

He said this while responding to a question regarding the removal of fake items from shops in Morobe last weeks.

Saonu said ICCC had been mandated by Government to ensure that all items in shops and markets met set standards.

Like this: Like Loading...