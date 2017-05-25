Lae police detectives recover three factory-made guns

POLICE detectives in Lae recovered three factory made guns from criminals last week.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr said the guns were retrieved at different times in different locations.

According to police reports, a police-issued gun was recovered following a raid at a house in West Taraka last Tuesday while two pistols were recovered near Bumbu on Saturday.

The police-issued gun is a pistol grip shotgun and it was stolen from Nadzab police during a robbery where a high school principal was held up and a large amount of money stolen. Police reports say the suspect was not there when police conducted the raid.

In another case, investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol and arrested two suspects in a vehicle near Bumbu market last Saturday.

Wagambie said detectives sighted an armed robbery suspect in a parked vehicle so they surrounded him and caught him along with one of his gang members.

“Police searched the vehicle and found a .9mm caliber firearm with live bullets,” he said.

“The suspects were apprehended and charged.”

