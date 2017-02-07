Lae police face staff shortage

By JUNIOR UKAHA

PETTY crimes will always be a contentious issue for police in Lae to deal with due to a shortage in manpower, Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jr says.

He said this last week following a return of street vendors and petty criminals in Lae’s central business areas in Eriku, Top Town and the Main Market.

“Petty crimes are always an issue as police are faced with staffing shortage,” Wagambie said.

“Street vending and petty street crimes have decreased a little but there still needs a lot of improvement in this area.

“And it can only be done with support from Lae City Authorities and the public.

“It will always be a problem in the city due to high unemployment, urban drift and increase in squatter settlements.”

The issues of street vending, petty crimes and harassment has led to local Morobeans rising up against settlers, mostly from the Highlands in 2015, resulting in the death of man and damages to a number of buildings and properties and bringing the industrial hub to a standstill.

Wagambie said the city had about 360 police personnel to look after more than 600,000 people.

“We are looking at ways to improve policing for our city residents and this will need support from the general public and stakeholders,” he said.

Wagambie said some new graduates from the Bomana Police Training College were expected to join his team so that they increase their staffing capacity.

