Lae police need hire cars to fight crime and keep city safe: Rosso

THE Lae police Sector Response Unit (SRU) members have been doing a great job so it would be a disservice to remove the hire vehicles from them, MP John Rosso says.

Rosso was responding to an instruction issued by Police Commissioner Gari Baki two weeks afor the withdrawal of all hire vehicles used by police. Baki said it was a cost-saving measure.

Lae has about 60 policemen in the unit which uses hire cars to patrol the city, “I am going to talk to the Police Minister personally,” Rosso said.

“If they are going to remove these hire cars then they have to replace them with new police vehicles.

“If they are not going to buy new vehicles, leave the hire cars until they fix the problem by giving us good cars to continue the work of the SRU.

“We have a top police commander in Lae and he has done a massive inroad to fix law-and-order issues in the city.”

Rosso said the SRU had done a tremendous job in reducing criminal activities in Lae.

Like this: Like Loading...