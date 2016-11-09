Lae police receive new vehicle

LAE police were presented a vehicle yesterday by their colleagues from the Australia Federal Police to help with operations in the city.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Lockyer said the donation was a support from AFP through the PNG-Australia Policing Partnership (PNG-APP).

“We provided this reconditioned Toyota Hiace bus to assist Lae police do their work,” he said.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr thanked AFP for the gift and said it would help boost police work throughout the city.

“This timely donation would be of great assistance to us as we lack logistics like vehicles to assist us carry out our duties effectively,” he said.

He said the bus would be used to transport officers during shifts and police prosecutors will also be using it to help transport them during their work.

