Lae polling impresses Gamato

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato has commended his fellow citizens of Lae for their conduct during the one-day polling yesterday.

He cast his vote at Ward Two, along Cassowary Road, in the morning and said what he had witnessed so far reflected well on Lae, and Morobe.

“Driving around Lae city, I’m quite impressed with the turnout. There’s a lot of people turning up and standing in the queue to vote. It’s been peaceful around the polling centres,” he said.

“I think it’s a very important time for everyone, including myself, to come and exercise our democratic right.

“My name is here in Lae, I have a house here in Lae. That gives me the right to come and cast my vote. I’ve voted here three times.

“It’s an important democratic process and all citizens have the right to do that. I’m really happy and I’m impressed with the attitude and the voter turnout.

“You can see maturity, the familiarity.

“Some of the officials have a lot of election experience.”

Like this: Like Loading...