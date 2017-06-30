Lae polling quiet despite hiccups at some stations

LAE experienced a generally quiet polling day yesterday despite hiccups at a few polling stations, Morobe election manager Simon Soheke says.

He told The National that a few polling stations had names of voters missing on the roll and also had a shortage of ballot papers.

Polling at Miles, Back Road, Hunter, China Town, Cassowary Road, Boundary Road, Taraka and Papuan Compound went smoothly despite polling starting a bit late.

At the Lae Market hockey field polling venue, presiding officer Seth Japu tried to calm down rowdy scrutineers and voters who wanted polling to start on time.

Japu explained to them that his officers needed to sort out the venue properly.

At the China Town, some voters were turned back because their names were not on the roll.

