Lae resident wins loan promotion

A Lae resident has won 32-inch LED TV in the NASFUND Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited loan promotion.

Gilung Samson received her voucher recently.

According to NCSL, Gilung is a mother and said there could not be any better Christmas gift for her and her family than winning in NCSL’s loan promotion.

She has been a member since 2011 has sought personal loans to meet family needs over the past few years.

Gilung is thankful to NCSL for giving her the opportunity to save with NCSL and benefit financially.

NCSL last month named 21 winners of its “end of year” loan promotion draw.

NCSL partnered with Boroko Motors, K K Kingston Ltd, Brian Bell and Solar Solutions (PNG) Ltd for the promotion.

The promotion which began at the beginning of last year attracted 27,794 loan applications, with NCSL processing over K48.1 million loans for its members.

The NCSL promotional draws were computerised and the system randomly selected names of members who applied for loans of K1000 or more.

NCSL membership stands at over 83,000 contributors ranging from infants to 65-year-olds.

NASFUND branches exist in Alotau, Bialla, Boroko, Buka, Goroka, Kavieng, Kimbe, Kokopo, Lae, Lihir, Lorengau, Madang, Mt Hagen, Popondetta, Port Moresby, Tabubil, Vanimo, Wabag and Wewak.

