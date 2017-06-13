Lae residents join run

MORE than 10,000 residents in Lae, Morobe, took part in the nationwide Trukai Fun Run to raise funds for Team PNG’s athletes to regional and international competitions.

Men, women and school children congregated at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium from as earlier as 5am dressed in their Fun Run T-shirts.

Even few dog owners dressed their dogs with the T-shirts and there were last minute buying of T-shirts by residents who did not want to miss out.

The residents were taken through warm-up and stretching exercises by the Joint Forces College recruits before taking part in the run.

The participants covered the Fun Run route from the SIK Stadium through Markham Road and onto the Milfordhaven Road.

From Milfordhaven Road the participants turned onto the Huon Road up to Top Town and down the hill and back to the stadium.

This is one of the biggest crowds to take part in the Lae Trukai Fun Run.

