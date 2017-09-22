Lae schools make peace

By JIMMY KALEBE

MORE than 300 students from four secondary schools in Lae witnessed a peace reconciliation ceremony between the Bugandi Secondary and Lae secondary schools.

The ceremony was organised by Unitech students following an interschool fight between students of the two schools on Aug 17.

Teachers and students from Busu and Bumayong secondary schools and church representatives also attended the peace-making ceremony.

Elijah Haudi from Bugandi said life without an education would be a struggle.

“Most of us come from parents who are struggling to meet the expenses of our education and we must change for the better by leaving our differences behind,” he said.

Lae Secondary School principal Christopher Raymond told the students that Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu was prioritising education and school fights should be stopped.

“We have to prove to the authorities that we mean business to promote the name of the province and such behaviour will only bring the education level in Morobe down.”

Nelson Kaupa from Bumayong said education must be taken seriously.

Like this: Like Loading...