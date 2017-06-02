Lae sees increase in drug trade

THE main market places around Lae city in Morobe are becoming hot-spots for illegal drug trading, a magistrate says.

Lae District Court Magistrate Pious Tapil said people have reported witnessing this illegal trade at markets from Nadzab Airport all the way to the Lae main market and other suburban markets.

Tapil said this on Wednesday after presiding over a number of drug and home brew-related cases in his court in the recent past.

“This trading poses a threat to the market users everyday and especially our mothers from villages trying to sell their produce to earn little to look after their families,” Tapil said.

When questioned, many of those involved in these illegal activities said they did it for their survival.

However, Tapil said there were other proper means to earn a living rather than resorting to fast money making like selling marijuana or producing and selling homebrew.

“These substances have been proven to create lawlessness within the community leading to fights and deaths in settlements.”

He said tougher penalties should serve as a deterrent for those involved in the illicit trade and others who might consider doing it in future.

