Lae services stalled by poor State support: MP

By MALUM NALU

LAE MP Loujaya Kouza says services in the city have grounded to a halt because of the lack of support from the Government.

She told The National yesterday that the Lae City Council had only K2 million to fund its operations.

Kouza said this was grossly unfair given the amount of money Lae contributed to the national coffers.

“Lae contributes K600 million in GST (goods and services tax) alone, of which only K170 million is held back in Lae,” she said.

“The difference goes to Moresby.”

She said there was no evidence of the K170 million.

“There are 20 contractors for waste management that have not been paid at all. Garbage has not been collected in Lae,” she said.

“Maybe we should give 30 per cent to Moresby and hold 30 per cent here. We have to relook at that.

“As far as I’m concerned, that is a major misuse and mismanagement of internal revenue.

“Why should the business houses in Lae continue to pay GST when they cannot see municipal services and roads maintained?”

Kouza said the Milford Haven Road which connected to the port was used by major companies but not maintained.

“They have already made their intentions known to (Morobe) Governor Kelly Naru and myself as member for Lae,” she said.

Kouza said the Bumayong-Igam Road was also an eyesore.

Related