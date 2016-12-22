Lae soccer officials urged to meet today

THE future of players in one of Papua New Guinea’s largest soccer association is in jeoprady if its congress does not meet, The National was told.

Lae Football Association is the fifth association to be suspended by the Papua New Guinea Football Association. It follows similar provision suspensions faced by Hekari, Koupa, Bougainville and Manus.

A congress member who requested to remain anonymity said three meetings were called to sort out the suspension issue, but there is no quorum so far. He said only lower divisions officials had been congregating with no show of A League division’s officials.

The official called on LFA A League officials to meet tomorrow at 3pm during the draw callouts for the Punjas Wawens Cup to name an interim executive to be able to attend the Dec 28 PNGFA congress.

“Our concern is about players playing in the National Soccer League and those that have representative duties for the country,” he said. “Where will they be if nothing is done to secure their future in playing soccer.”

“We have made efforts to attend however the A League officials are not being proatcive,” the official said.

