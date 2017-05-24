Lae Tigers open rugby league academy, start schools comp

BY LARRY ANDREW

THE LAE Snax Tigers Academy was launched last Saturday to coincide with the opening of the 2017 Lae Schoolboys rugby league competition.

The launching at Lae Secondary School saw students from schools in Lae, Morobe, taken through catching, passing, tackle, evasion, hit and spin drills.

After the drills, Lae Biscuit Company managing director and PNGNRL chairman Adrian Chow launched the competition.

LSB rugby league coordinator Dennis Miall told The National that they combined the two activities because Lae Snax Tigers Academy was part of the schoolboys programme.

“Launching both programmes at the same time is good as it creates awareness that we have this Snax Tigers programme that gives the students the motivation to step up in their game.

He said a total of 16 schools had shown interest to compete in the schools competition but only 12 had already confirmed.

