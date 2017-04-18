Laga Industries to launch new product

LAGA Industries Limited general manager Gerard O’Brien says the company will be launching a new product called Gala BURST in 100g and 55g packs.

O’Brien said the nutritious, vitamin-enriched, chocolate malt drink powder was in a convenient format under the iconic Gala brand.

“Burst will supplement and enhance the established platform that Gala Milk Powder and of course, Gala Ice Cream have earned over time,” O’Brien said.

“This new product has been launched to provide the consumers with variety, and an alternative taste and texture profile when compared to other chocolate malt drinks currently in the PNG market.

“Most importantly, it is price-positioned to be much more affordable than similar products.”

Laga national marketing manager Eugene DeLange was excited about the potential for the product given the initial response from consumers and customers.

“This response has confirmed our internal evaluative blind taste tests which resulted in a high overall

