Lahanis return to winners’ circle

By ZACHERY PER

THE Goroka Lahanis returned to the winners’ circle with a hard-fought 12-8 over the visiting Port Moresby Vipers at the Sir Danny Leahy Oval in round four of the Digicel Cup last Sunday.

Lahanis halfback Robin Soga was instrumental in the win, setting up his side’s two tries and converting both of them.

All of the points were scored in the first-half with neither team troubling the scorers in the second 40.

But the action in the second stanza was no less intense as the hits and runs from both packs entertained a parochial crowd in the Eastern Highlands capital.

The Lahanis, who were upset last week 20-12 by the Hela Wigmen, tightened up their defence and were happy to grind out a win with Soga, Torosa, Hunters squad member Eddie Daffa, and Warren Apaio standing out.

The Vipers were equally effective on defence, snuffing out several Lahanis raids in a scoreless second-half.

Lahanis will host Enga Mioks in Goroka next week for round five next Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...