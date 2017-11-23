Lahui gives NCSL good bill of health

THE Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited (NCSL) is celebrating its 14th year of operation.

General manager Vari Lahui said the society had performed well in the 14 years. It has grown its membership from 18,164 to just over 96,000 members.

He said the establishment of two branches in Lae and Boroko were milestone achievements.

To further improve its services, NCSL will introduce debit cards to its members in the first quarter of 2018.

“We will maintain our focus on consistent and quality service delivery to our members. We will also look at other innovative products and services for our members’ satisfaction,” he said.

The NCSL now offers membership outside the Nasfund membership base and is now inviting non-Nfund contributors, including public servants, to join it.

The NCSL has regular fortnightly radio appearances on Fm100 Talkback Show from 9am to 10am.

Like this: Like Loading...