Lai leads Koboni to victory

PROMOTED junior and promising full-forward Douglas Lai Jr snapped two goals to give Koboni a 3.2 (20) to 1.8 (14) win over West Eagles in a tightly contested Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL clash at the Colts Oval last Sunday.

The former Under-16 Binatangs snapped his first goal midway into the third quarter against the wind from a set shot off a clean mark within 50 meters of the goal zone.

He kicked his second goal from another set shot in the final quarter as the clock was ticking away to the final siren to give Koboni victory.

The Eagles had more scoring opportunities but their goal kicking was poor.

Except for young PNG Mosquitoes IC 2014 premiership player Greg Ekari, who kicked the only goal for the Eagles in the final quarter, their usual sharp shooters Jeffery Namete, Dunstan Kase, Ben Tirang and Dominic Meli, were off target with few opportunities.

The Eagles opened the first quarter in perfect goal-scoring opportunities with the wind behind them but all chances went astray for five behinds from five set shots while Koboni made sure of a six pointer from a penalty shot by Greg Aki for a narrow 6-5 lead at the first break.

On Sunday, the Gerehu Magpies held Lamana Dockers to the ropes for the best part of the contest before losing grip to the unbeaten competition leaders for a narrow 2.5 (17) to 5.7 (37) loss.

On Saturday, the Gereka Bombers detonated Defence Hawks 7.6 (48) to 4.4 (28) while Kokofas and Bomana Cats fought out a 5.3 (33) to 5.3 (33) draw.

