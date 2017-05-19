Laiwaden FC to host Markham in Madang

FOOTBALL fans in Madang will be treated to a feast of football this weekend when Laiwaden FC host Markham FC in the FFPNG-sanctioned National Premier League challenge on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, they will witness Madang FC taking on Besta United in the PNFFA’s National Soccer League.

Laiwaden coach Bob Morris said his boys were ready to take on the Northern Conference NPL leaders, Markham FC, tomorrow.

Morris admitted that after their 2-1 win over Nawaeb last week, they still needed to improve, especially on the finishing touches.

“We need to improve on the midfield combination and the finishes if we want to win. We had some easy goals that went begging last week,” the coach said.

Morris said he would rely on the Kambual brothers from Bogia, Jonal and Brandon.

Both missed two goals each last week and the team hopes they can find the back of the next against Markham tomorrow.

Morris thanked the NPL under FFPNG for providing an opportunity for these young Madang players who could not make the Madang FC in the NSL. They are now taking the NPL Northern Conference challenge by storm.

Coach is wary of the Markham style of play and they are going to give the hosts a hard time.

“We can’t take them lightly as Markham FC is a strong contender for the minor premiership of the Northern Conference.”

Led by former PNG player, Hans Gewabing, Markham has been improving and they will be hard to beat.

Gewambing said he would rely on former Morobe United player Billy Kapu and Jonathan Kera, who were adding experience to the team.

With the support from young Besta players in Danny Kevin, Morgan Sama and Paul Waikisa, his boys are ready to face Madang.

