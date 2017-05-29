Lakari calls for safest election

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari has called on the people of the Highlands region to prove the doubters wrong, and deliver the safest election in PNG’s history this year.

Lupari said this at the Queens Park in Mt Hagen when officially launching the 2017 elections joint security operations for the Highlands region last Friday.

“The media and the international community are talking up claims that there will be trouble in the Highlands region during the elections,” he said.

“As we have seen so far in campaigning, attitudes towards elections are changing and maturing.

“Our people are participating in the elections, candidates are presenting their policies, and there has been relatively little disruption.

“We must continue to all work together with unity and respect for one and another.

“The right leaders will be elected to the national Parliament and they will lead this country for the next five years.

“This is your time to choose a leader, so communities must work together with the police, public servants and the PNG Electoral Commission.”

Lupari said that the joint national security operation for the was fully funded by the National Government, and should not be the subject of political games.

“The Government has put aside K121 million to fund the security operations to ensure our voters and people have free and fair elections.

“We are very confident the joint security operations, which include police, defence and the correctional services, will deliver successful security operations.

“This safe environment will enable our people to choose the leaders who will represent them in the national Parliament for the next five years.

“It is not appropriate for individuals to play politics with this issue as it only creates confusion and distrust.”

Lupari acknowledged the commitment of disciplined services officers and members of the public who have demonstrated their desire for a safe election period.

“In a country as diverse as ours, with so many cultures and languages, your job will be difficult.

“But we have confidence in all of you that you will do us proud, by ensuring the PNGEC delivers a fair, free and safe election.

“You will be faced with many challenges as you deal with any person who might want to cause trouble.

“If anyone tries to bring in firearms, attempts bribery or to tamper with ballots papers, they will feel the full force of the law on them.

“I am warning those who might seek to disrupt the election in one way or another, think before you do anything foolish.

“The national election is not only for the government, the public service, and the security forces, it is everyone’s responsibility.

“The success of the national election depends on the attitudes and actions of all people at all levels, including candidates and voters.

“I appeal to the people and general public to respect the law and the rights and freedoms of others. Let’s not engage in stupid and silly activities.”

Lakari thanked the commissioner of police, commander of the PNGDF and commissioner for Correctional Services for the development of the security operational plan for the 2017 election and ensuring its smooth implementation.

“We have the best operational plan that is much more effective than other years.”

