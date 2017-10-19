Lakari warns youths in Mt Hagen to stop petty crimes

Youths involved in different crimes in Mt Hagen have been warned by police to stop their activities or face the full force of the law.

Western Highlands police commander Martin Lakari issued the warning on Tuesday because of increasing lawlessness.

Pickpocketing, stealing of bags and mobile phones, and threatening people with knives and stealing from them is now rife in Mt Hagen.

Lakari said 10 people had so far been arrested for marijuana-related offences at the main market, one of the worst areas for petty crime.

Bus stops have also been recognised by police as hot spots of crime.

“This operation will reach to all bus stops in the city,” Lakari said.

He said young men involved in criminal activities “will be handled appropriately”.

“I do not want to hear any report of petty crimes,” he said.

“I’m warning those involved to cease or they will face the police.

“This is a new kind of activity that is becoming a trend, but let me say that these groups will no longer exist in the city under my eyes.”

Lakari said women and girls, as well as people from other provinces, had the right to move around freely without being harassed.

He called on community leaders to educate the young men on taking ownership of the city.

“It is not the work of police alone,” Lakari said.

Like this: Like Loading...