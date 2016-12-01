Lakwaharu 9s attracts top talent to rural setting

THE 5th Lakwaharu Cup Rugby League Nines tournament with the inclusion of a development trophy is gaining momentum.

Pool games played at Sebore were concluded on Tuesday while those at Tubuseria ended yesterday.

The playoffs for the top eight in the development trophy and top 16 for the open cup are planned for today. The finals will be played tomorrow.

On Tuesday, former PNG Hunters co-captain Adam Korave engineered the Variarata Black Eagles to stop Mount Lawes Lime Stone 12-4 while North Dingoes, with help from Gulf Isapea coach Norris Selu, thumped JCI Titans 22- 6.

Other results: Central Waga Hots 20 TI Stones Green 6; Mahuru Eagles 10 Wild Ducks 8; HB Brothers 16 BIPS Badili 8; Lakwaharu Niusere 14 Kuba Hokies 6; Warriors (1) 26 Bigai Brothers 8; City Mex 4 Korobosea 4; Trail Blazers 6 GB Bulldogs 0; Saroa Raiders 18 Eastern Bunnies 8; Lakwaharu Niusere 16 Mahuru Eagles 0; Kampa Roosters 14 Centre Point 14; Young Bugs 12 Gabagaba 12.

Lakwaharu League Nines founder and director Micky Kone said on Tuesday that he was so far impressed with both the host teams and visitors who have played in the true spirit on the game.

Kone praised former PNG Hunters players Adam Korave and Gahuna Silas for rubbing shoulders with the young players.

He said for the first time in the Lakwaharu 9s tournament the development teams would play their own finals and not against seniors in the open division.

