Lam proud of legacy

By ISAAC LIRI

HE was just two years old when his father Adrian Lam captained the PNG Kumuls at the 2000 rugby league world cup and went on to secure the best ever PNG Kumuls record in the tournament with a quarterfinal appearance.

Seventeen years later, Lachlan Lam says he nows realise the distinction and honour of wearing a jersey that brings out passion and unites a nation.

The 19-year old Sydney Roosters Under-20 half joins PNG’s prodigal son James Segeyaro as current players in the Kumuls camp to be following in their fathers’ footsteps.

“From what my dad’s been telling me, it’s a very special thing here. He tells me how serious it is and how much it means to go out with that jersey,” Lam said.

“After putting on that Kumul jersey in the Tri-Nations, I realised how much passion and how much love there is to put on that jersey.

“Obviously following my old man’s footsteps is a pretty special honour for me,” Lam said.

Young Lam recalled that in the last world cup, when his father was Kumuls coach, they had talks about him playing for PNG one day in the future and that day arrived when he was named by Kumuls coach Michael Marum last month.

“He said that in the next one maybe I’d get a spot somewhere there and luckily enough, I was picked in the extended squad and coming from the old man he was pretty emotional.

“We were away in New York and I got a text in the morning and he got really emotional and I realised that it was a pretty special moment that I’ve never come across before.

“I’ve come up to PNG a few times before when he was coaching and the more time I get to spend here, the more I realise how special this place is, and the more time I’m getting to spend with the boys in camp shows how special friendships are.

“Everything comes with time and I’m not as experienced as everyone else but this past couple of weeks in camp puts into perspective how special this place is and if I am lucky enough to get an opportunity I’d do my best just like my old man,” Lam said.

