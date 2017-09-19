Land deal seen as not fair

I am one of the people affected by the forced displacement exercises carried out by the government in Port Moresby to make way for progress.

The news article in The National (Sept 11) was read with great interest and envy.

The article applauded the generous assistance given to the ‘’illegal squatters’’ of Paga Hill who have now been resettled at Gerehu stage 7.

Those squatters have been rewarded with surveyed allotments and have been promised basic services and amenities. On top of that, Governor Powes Parkop has assured them that they will receive titles through the Lands department once he and Lands Minister Justin Tkatchenko have met the acting Lands secretary to formalise the arrangements.

It is only fair that the two leaders give the same treatment to the 10 families from Joyce Bay, in Moresby South.

My name and mobile number are supplied in the hope that these two distinguished leaders can bring some comfort to the unfortunate, displaced people of Joyce Bay.

George Leo

Mobile number 72255087

