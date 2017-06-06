Land eyed for Manam move

By NAOMI WASE

A PIECE of land in Bogia district, Madang, has been identified to relocate the villagers on the volcano-hit Manam island to, according to a Government official.

National Disaster Centre director Martin Mose said they were now waiting for the establishment of the Manam Resettlement Authority to get things started.

The identified site is at Andarum in Bogia district.

A submission on the setting up of the resettlement authority is before Cabinet.

“The implementation is not happening yet because of resources and the establishment of the Manam Resettlement Authority to be approved (by Cabinet) to help fast track that,” Mose told The National.

“All the running forth and back will have to come to an end. Of course the people of Manam will settle and re-establish their lives (away from the threat of the volcano).

Mose said the Government was ready to assist the Madang provincial administration in finding a more sustainable way of managing the situation, such as relocating the Manam people.

Mose said the volcanic eruptions were beyond human control and hard to predict. So it is best that the islanders be relocated.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Dugulava who had left the island during the volcanic eruption last month and are now living at the Mandi care centre in Bogia

are complaining about the lack of food.

Dugulava ward councillor Paul Maburau told The National in Madang that the food supplied by the disaster office in Madang had been used up.

“We have been going to the island to get food from our gardens. But the food is running out there,” Maburau said.

Maburau said the volcanic activity on the island had decreased and people wanted to return. But they have to wait for approval from the national disaster office.

Maburau said relief supplies from World Vision which were supposed to reach them last week never arrived.

Lae Biscuits gave 100 cartons of biscuits to Madang disaster office on Friday which would be delivered to Mandi care centre this week.

