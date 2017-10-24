Land group recognised as corporate entity

THE Lands Department has recognised the Gunina Arere Morea Land Group as an incorporated entity.

Group chairman Arua Morea Sisia Arere was given a certificate recognising the incorporated land group on Friday by Minister of Lands Justin Tkatchenko.

Tkatchenko said it was important to register customary land as it helped to secure it for future generations and ensure the people benefited from it.

He said the registration of customary land had been extended due to the importance of securing the future of the people.

Spokesperson for the land group Bill Lohia said they had been waiting for a long time to be recognised.

“If we were still living in traditional times, Arua Morea Sisia Arere would be the chief of Porebada village,” he said.

“But sadly, with the changes in time, we had to wait for a long time to finally be recognised as a lands group.

“And we thank all the Lands officers for their assistance and also the minister (Tkatchenko).”

Morea said there were many things yet to be done but receiving the certificate was a big achievement for the group.

