Land issued twice?

I would like to kindly ask the Minister for Lands to look into a suspicious case of land dealing in Angoram.

A portion of land there may have been issued by the Lands and Physical Planning Department to someone even though it had already been legally acquired by someone else.

The first owner had followed a long, tenuous, proper and lawful process through the Lands Board Meeting at ESP provincial government building in Wewak several years ago before acquiring it.

Why has Lands and Physical Planning Department re-allocated that portion of land to someone else? Why were proper and lawful procedures not followed?

The land now has bush material houses built on it, which clearly do not conform to Lands and Physical Planning and Building regulations.

Luimack Johnson

