Land leases abused for local land removal

GOVERNMENT agricultural leases have been abused to take away 5.2 million hectares of customary land from local controls, says a spokesperson of an advocacy group.

Act Now programme manager Efrey Dademo told a conference on Monday in Port Moresby that customary land, according to research, was a vital economic resource that drove the main and real economy that was hidden.

“The wellbeing and livelihood of our people is directly linked and central to our customary land and the economic value that it possess,” she said.

Dademo said according to research, the value of land could worth about K40 million per annum if people used it traditionally.

“Our people’s resilience to the financial and food crisis in the world is because of the fact that they still have their land in their aid at this time on which they are planting cash crops and food to consume and sell, fuel for cooking, building materials for housing and other livelihoods necessities.

“Comparing the cost of those in the cash economy, you can imagine the social safety that the land provides to the people.”

Dademo claimed that successive governments were persuaded by outside interests with the focus to promote unrestrained economic growth and export earnings in the false hope that this should improve lives of the majority of people.

She said large scale resource extraction and mono-cultural plantations mainly benefitted foreign corporations where rural communities were left to pay huge social and environmental costs.

Like this: Like Loading...