Land Transport, police clarify why buses seized

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Morobe Land Transport Board (MLTB) and police met with concerned bus owners in Lae on Tuesday and advised them on the government’s stance regarding the impounding of unregistered and unroadworthy buses.

Transport chairman Waka Damon said the authorities clarified the matter to owners.

“We told them that it was a requirement that they face the penalty if their buses are defective or unregistered,” he said.

“The buses that were impounded were either unregistered, unroadworthy or did not follow correct traffic rules.

“All these buses that are impounded have broken the law. My instruction to them was clear.

“Owners must see the traffic police to make bail appearances.”

Like this: Like Loading...