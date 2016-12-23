Land valuer found guilty of misusing funds

A LAND valuer who conspired with former National Provident Fund chairman Jimmy Maladina to defraud the organisation more than 18 years ago, will be sentenced next week.

Mariano Lakae from Bereina, Central, was found guilty on Nov 18 of two counts of misappropriation and two counts of conspiracy for fraudulently overcharging NPF professional fees between 1998 and 1999, for two different properties in the National Capital District (NCD).

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika told Waigani National Court yesterday that he would consider the means assessment and the pre-sentence reports before sentencing next Wednesday.

Lakae said he had made some bad decisions in the past and asked the court to show leniency as he was the only breadwinner in his family.

The court found that on 1998 and 1999, Lakae conspired with Maladina and Herman Joseph Leahy to overcharge NPF of the valuation of two properties in NCD the organisation was interested in purchasing.

The court heard that NPF paid K60,000 and K185,000 to Lakae for his services which he gave half of both payments to Maladina.

“To overcharge and share 50 per cent of your professional fee with someone is unusual,” Sir Gibbs said, after finding Lakae guilty.

The properties that were fraudulently valued were the Deloitte Tower and the land on which Vision City Mega Mall (Waigani) stands on, the court heard.

Lakae will return to court next Wednesday for his sentence. His bail is extended until then.

