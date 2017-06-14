Landlords urged to promote fire safety rules

By REBECCA KUKU

LANDLORDS and property owners must ensure that the buildings and house that they are putting up for rent must be safe, says acting Chief Fire Officer, Bill Roo.

Roo said landlords who are already providing accommodation on commercial basis should ensure acceptable fire safety protection measures such as fire separation walls, fire doors, fire exits, fire alarms, and fire extinguishing systems were in place.

“They should also ensure that their tenants are trained in basic fire escape procedures and first aid firefighting; every rental budget accommodation should meet this obligation as it is also an ethical business practice.”

Roo said that PNG Fire Service officers cannot enter private dwellings or residential property to conduct fire safety inspections as this was restricted under the privacy legislation and the Fire Service Act.

“We depend on the goodwill of landlords to proactively practice fire safety by providing adequate fire safety measures or protection.

“Fire officers can only enter private property if there is a formal complaint about the presence of a dangerous flammable substance of a reasonably large quantity believed to be at a property or if the landlord voluntarily invites them to conduct fire safety inspections.

Roo said that the PNG Fire Service was currently working with the Law Reform Commission on the fourth draft of the PNGFS legislation review through which it hoped to see the enforcement of more stringent fire safety compliance measures.

