Landowner company pays dividend to shareholders

SHAREHOLDERS of the landowner company Kutmor received their first dividend payment before Christmas.

It is owned by landowners from Kutubu, Mananda, Moran, Benaria and Lower and Upper Foe in Southern Highlands and Hela.

The company was established with the assistance of the Oil Search business development team to enable project area landowners to sustain their livelihoods through non royalty-based income streams.

The company has been operating for four years with the Kutmor board approving its first dividend payment of 50 toea per share, paying a total of K1million to its shareholders on December 24 in Kutubu.

Kutmor’s income is derived from various long-term service contracts which were initially based on the provision of managerial, administrative and semi-skilled personnel to Oil Search, along with associated plant and equipment. Over the four year period, Kutmor diversified to include income streams outside of direct Oil Search contracts. It included the managing of the construction of the Komo to Ajakaiba road and other tax credit and civil work activity.

Shareholding in Kutmor is made up of 14 classes representing people in Petroleum Development Licences (PDL) 5 and 6 in Moran, PDL 2 in Kutubu, Lower and Upper Foe.

Julian Fowles, executive general manager of Oil Search’s PNG Business Unit said: “It is wonderful to see the efforts of our landowners to build new and sustainable businesses in our operating areas paying off in the receipt by Kutmor shareholders of this substantial dividend.

“Kutmor looks forward to working with Oil Search.”

Like this: Like Loading...