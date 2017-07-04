Landowner company signs deal to extend catering services

THE National Catering Services has signed an agreement of K1 million to provide catering services to the Ramu NiCo project in Madang.

It is owned by Ramu NiCo’s umbrella landowner company Raibus Limited and Anitua Ltd.

The agreement signed on Friday extended the catering services to Ramu NiCo’s Kurumbukari Mine and Basamuk Refinery for the next three years.

Anitua Ltd chief executive officer John Gethin-Jones signed on behalf of the NCS while Steven Saud signed as the board chairman of Raibus Ltd.

Ramu NiCo chief financial officer Zhong Jiawen congratulated the parties.

“This is the start of a new beginning and we hope to see improvements in the catering services. Granted by our ideal of One Ramu NiCo, One Community, we hope to work together so all parties involved benefit equally,” Jiawen said.

Ramu NiCo Community Affairs general manager Martin Paining said the agreement was a business opportunity for the landowners from the Kurumbukari mine to Basamuk refinery covering the pipelines which were represented by Raibus Ltd.

Each party holds 50 per cent interest each in the equity of NCS-Raibus to provide catering services to more than 2500 Ramu NiCo employees at Basamuk Refinery and KBK Mine, including contracting employees.

The agreement provides an opportunity for Raibus Ltd to train its staff under a comprehensive business development succession and exit plan.

They will be developed by NCS to build the capacity of the Ramu NiCo project landowners to fully takeover the catering services after three years.

Like this: Like Loading...