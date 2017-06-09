Landowners finally recognised after eight years

AFTER eight years, the Kimka Sepiyan land group from the impact area of Ok Tedi Mine in Western, can get their incorporated land group (ILG) certificate.

They received it from the registrar of the incorporated land groups Judah Suka at the Department of Lands and Physical Planning on Monday.

ILG chairman David Allolim said the certificate would allow Government to recognise them as landowners of the mine impact area.

“The Government has now recognised the Kimka Sepiyan sub-tribe land group incorporated as legitimate landowners of the mine pit area,” he said.

ILG assistant secretary Sobe Jogo said the group had been trying to get a new ILG registration after the previous one expired.

“They wanted all the ILGs to be renewed so we have renewed it. When Ok Tedi mine started many years ago, there was no true landowners identified,” Jogo said.

“Now we have gone through this process and have identified the landowners of Mt Fubilan.

“There are six villages listed under the incorporated land group. Meanwhile at a recent event, Mining Minister Byron Chan said the Ok Tedi mine was the single biggest contributor to the economy of Papua New Guinea.

It had produced 12 million ounces of gold, 4.5 million tonnes of copper and 29 million ounces of silver generating a total revenue of over K56 billion from 1985 to 2016.

