Landowners from KBK mine get buses

LANDOWNERS of Ramu NiCo’s Kurumbukari (KBK) mine in Madang have been given two buses to operate as part of business opportunities provided by the mine.

The buses were obtained through a loan from the Bank South Pacific in Madang.

The Arikro Bus Service is owned by two major sub-clans – Arini and Korongu of the Pagazi clan.

It is one of the major clans on the special mining lease area of the Kurumbukari mine in Bundi local level government. The two buses will operate between the Enikuwai relocation site to Banu village along the Ramu River.

They will provide subsidised service to landowners to avoid them trespassing through mine pits. It is part of the mines inspectorate condition under the Mineral Resources Authority.

BSP Madang branch corporate and international relations manager David Aisoli handed over the vehicle keys to Edward Itarai, chairman and manager of Arikoro Investment Ltd at Enikuwai village in front of the people.

“Look after the buses and pay back the loan. You help us and we will help you,” Aisoli said.

Itarai thanked BSP for having confidence in the landowner company.

“Arikoro is a small business with minimal interest but we are determined to deliver the service Ramu NiNo-MCC expects of us,” Itarai said.

