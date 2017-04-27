Landowners to launch association

CUSTOMARY landowners of Mt Tundaka mining exploration area in Hela are looking forward to launching their association soon.

The landowners from Tundaka, some parts of Enga and Southern Highlands have already received association certificates.

In January, two associations from Upper Mendi in Southern Highlands, Mt Tundaka Hela Opena Yamap Hengs-Isi Resource Owners’ Association and Mt Tundaka Nongo Welin Pulimakomb Resource Owners’ Association received their certificates.

The launching was done at Kelta village.

Association chairman Bian Torea said landowners formed the association early to prevent confusion and unnecessary paper as experienced by landowners of the PNG LNG project.

He said though there is no mining activity in the area, customary landowners from the three provinces were working together to identify genuine landowners.

“There are already 28 associations and once the launching of the umbrella association is done, it will unify all the other associations under one umbrella and it is the legal group to handle any negotiations on future mining explorations,” he said.

Nana Yelip, a landowner from Lower Wage local level government in Hela, said elected leaders from the three provinces should help customary landowners to do social mapping as early as possible to avoid confusion and problems in the future.

He said Mt Tunduka was a historical site that included a cave that could only be accessed by certain tribes who are genuine landowners living in the three provinces.

Southern Highlands deputy adviser for commerce and industry Peter Pond said the customary landowners started their struggle to register the two associations in 2015 and finally achieved their dream.

He said the association was vital as it would act as a mouthpiece and would provide a clear statement on how business spin-off benefits, land-based activities and partnership work should be conducted.

Mt Tundaka, located in Upper Wage local level government in the Komo-Margarima district of Hela, is believed to be an epicenter for mineral oil, gold and gas and is set for mining exploration by an investor company, the Pacific Petroleum Mineral Resource Ltd from Israel.

The landowners said the certifications of the associations and the identification of the landowners would bring better result in any future developments in these parts of the land.

They said their land was rich in minerals and if there was any exploration, then they do not want to miss out on any benefits as landowners.

“We have been struggling to get the certificates for our associations as recognised groups but now that we have taken, we are expecting to benefit big time for our resources that we own and we would be recognised through these associations.”

