Landowners lock gate

A LANDOWNER group from the Hides petroleum development licence (PDL 1) area in Hela locked the gates to an Oil Search Ltd operated camp at Nogoli on Tuesday over an agreement signed last August.

According to Hiwa tribe leader Aluya Jagari and Philip Ako from the Tuguba tribe, all the issues mentioned in an umbrella-based benefit-sharing agreement (UBBSA) and licensed-based benefit-sharing agreement (LBBSA) which the State had failed to honour were recaptured in another agreement.

The men said yesterday that the second agreement was different to other agreements as it allowed the landowners to disturb the project if the State did not honour its commitment within 30 days.

Jagari said they locked the gates for the gas to electricity project and threatened to shut down all gates to the PNG LNG project facilities by April 20.

Ako claimed the landowners had exhausted every protocol to get the State’s attention.

Jagari urged ExxonMobil PNG and Oil Search Ltd to bear with the landowners and cooperate as the closure was done according to the agreement.

Some reasons the landowners outlined for the closure include the State:

Failing to pay the royalties for the gas to electricity (GTE) project to the landowners for the last three years;

delaying to accept the K725 million that the landowner beneficiary groups had offered to State for the 4.27 per cent Kroton Equity;

failing to honour the agreement of Aug 18, 2016 (second agreement);

failing to release the K19.28 million BDG for Hides PDL 1;

failing to release K35 million offered as a project security as agreed in the agreement;

failing to honour the UBBSA and LBBSA agreements;

failing to review the gas-to- electricity project agreement of 1996-2004; and,

Failing to review the UBSA and LBBSA agreements of 2009.

According to an Oil Search spokesperson: “Oil Search is working closely with the Government to resolve issues and to reach an amicable solution for the long-term sustainability of the project.”

