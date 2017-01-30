Landowners in Madang to get royalty payments: Chan

MINING Minister Byron Chan says landowners of the nickel and cobalt project in Madang will soon receive their royalty payments.

Chan told parliament on Friday that what percentage or how much royalty to be paid was being calculated.

He was responding to Usino-Bundi MP Anton Yagama who said that despite many shipments of ore, no royalty had been paid to landowners of the mine.

Yagama also asked for the K10 million promised by the previous government for the landowners.

Chan said project developer Ramu NiCo had agreed to the royalty payments.

“What percentage and how much is being calculated right now.

“Assure the people that royalty will be paid.

“Submission of the K10 million is now with NEC to deliberate. It is not part of the MOA,” he said.

